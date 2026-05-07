Montreal Electric Auto Show on Pause for 2026

Organizers of the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show (SVEM) have announced the event is going on hiatus and there will not be a 2026 edition. Last year’s edition took place in early May, so this announcement - made in early May - doesn’t exactly come as a shock.

In one respect, the decision seems odd, coming as it does at a moment when gasoline prices are hitting record highs in many regions – including Quebec. Interest in EVs has surged anew as the Iran conflict continues on. But events like the SVEM are dealing with challenges that have been around for more than just the last two months.

Market realities and manufacturer fatigue

The news was confirmed by the Corporation des concessionnaires d’automobiles de Montréal (CCAM), the body responsible for the event. According to Marilyne Gravel, Director of Communications for the CCAM, the cancellation is not a reflection of low consumer interest, but rather a result of a challenging market context and shifting manufacturer participation.

Explained Gravel, “The market context and manufacturer involvement led to this decision.” She noted that the decision to take a break this year was finalized following the Montreal International Auto Show (SIAM) this past January.

Presumably, those behind the decision were aware of data from that show showing that electrification is moving increasingly into the mainstream: 43 percent of the vehicles exhibited at the 2026 Montreal Auto Show were fully electric, suggesting that a dedicated, separate show may be losing its unique utility.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Consolidation in the cards?

Montreal is not the first city to see its specialized EV show vanish. In 2024, the Quebec City Electric Vehicle Show ceased operations after five years, merging its activities into the city's primary international auto show the following year.

We don’t know yet if organizers of the Montreal shows will follow the same path of permanent consolidation. Gravel was firm that the SVEM is merely on "pause" and not terminated, but she declined to comment on whether a merger with the Montreal Auto Show is in the cards for 2027.

A resurgent market

Though not that surprising, the absence of a 2026 electric vehicle show is disappointing, particularly for auto retailers in the province, since the EV market in Quebec is showing renewed signs of life. After a sluggish 2025, the return of government subsidies and the recent spike in gas prices have driven consumers back to electric showrooms.

And then of course, there’s the spectre of Chinese manufacturers entering the Quebec market later this year, which could dramatically shift the landscape before a decision is made regarding a 2027 show.