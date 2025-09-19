A New Chapter for the Icon

Mercedes-Benz is set to launch the "Baby G," a compact, fully electric version of its legendary G-Class SUV. This new SUV is expected within two years and will become the entry-level model. It marks the start of a strategy to make the G-Class a brand in its own right, similar to Range Rover's approach with Land Rover.

A Unique, Tailor-Made Platform

According to Markus Schäfer, Mercedes' Chief Technology Officer, the Mini G will be based on brand-new architecture. It will be built on a mini-chassis designed specifically for it to preserve the G-Class's authenticity in a smaller format.

"We couldn't just reuse an existing platform. Everything had to be custom-developed," Schäfer explained, adding that even the door handles have been redesigned to honor the G's identity.

A Faithful but Modernized Design

Gorden Wagener, the head of design, promises a style that is instantly recognizable: a square silhouette and round headlights with more modern, bolder graphics. The Mini G will be "even more modern" than the 2024 electric G580 EQ while retaining the features that have made the G-Class an icon.

Exclusively Electric

While the G-Class is available in gasoline and electric versions, the Mini G will be sold exclusively as an EV. Although Mercedes has not yet confirmed the technical details, everything indicates that it will compete with Jaguar Land Rover's future Defender Sport and other compact luxury electric SUVs.

A Highly Anticipated Launch

At the Munich Motor Show, CEO Ola Källenius confirmed that the first camouflaged prototypes will be on the road "very soon." The first official image of the vehicle's rear has already been released, revealing a compact yet muscular silhouette.