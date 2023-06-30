• Mercedes-Benz launches two special editions of its G-Class SUV, including one celebrating the end of the V8 engine with this model.

2023 Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG Grand Edition

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a new variant of its sporty G-Class SUV. Production of the Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG Grand Edition is limited to just 1,000 units.

2023 Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG Grand Edition, rear Photo: Mercedes-Benz

For the occasion, the model has been given a number of golden visual details designed to make it easier to recognize. The AMG G63 Grand Edition inherits a distinctive paint scheme called Manufaktur Night Mango Black, which simply adds effect to the contrasting colours. Gold adorns the front and rear bumper inlays, front skid plate, spare wheel ring and the company logo in the centre of the spare wheel cover.

Gold accents are also found on the stripes decorating the sides, as well as on the rims, which are belted with 22-inch wheels.

Interior of the 2023 Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG Grand Edition

On board, this Grand Edition continues the black and gold theme with AMG logos on the door sills, black Manufaktur Nappa leather seats with gold contrast stitching, and leather-wrapped roof handles. Other accents are in carbon.

2023 Mercedes-Benz G 500 Final Edition Photo: Mercedes-Benz

2023 Mercedes-Benz G 500 Final Edition

Mercedes-Benz has also launched another unique version. The very name of the G 500 Final Edition gives us a hint. This will be the last V8-powered version of the model, which is set to go electric in the not-too-distant future. Of this edition, only 1,500 units will be produced - 500 in Obsidian Black, 500 in Opalith White Mango and 500 in Olive Mango.

This version is fitted with 20-inch AMG wheels and special Final Edition touches.

Rear of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz G 500 Final Edition Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The V8 powertrain remains the same, centered on a 4.4L twin-turbo offering 416 hp and 450 lb-ft of torque. For the AMG version, this block develops 577 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque.

As for the G-Class' electric future, Speculation has the company introducing an EV before the end of this year. It’s expected four electric motors will power the SUV, which will continue to be based on a ladder-type chassis. It could make its debut elsewhere before launching in North America in 2025.