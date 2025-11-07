Toyota, Lexus, and Subaru have announced a joint recall of more than one million vehicles across North America, including approximately 32,700 units in Canada. The affected models include a wide range made by Toyota (Camry, Highlander, RAV4 and Prius, among others) and Lexus (ES, RX, NX and others), as well as the Subaru Solterra.

The problem

Faulty software can cause a frozen or completely blank image on the backup camera screen, which if not working properly violates federal road safety standards.

The solution

Toyota is currently developing a software update to correct this critical problem. It will be offered free of charge to owners.

Ford Explorer ST | Photo: Ford

Ford as well

Meanwhile, Ford is also conducting major recalls in Canada. According to recent data, more than 122,000 Ford and Lincoln vehicles are affected by a similar defect in the backup cameras, which may not display the image correctly or may show a blank screen.

Affected models include the Ford Explorer, Edge, F-150, Mustang and Transit, as well as certain Lincoln SUVs. These recalls follow a series of corrective campaigns initiated since 2020, with Ford having reported more than 2,100 complaints and at least 17 minor accidents related to the defect.

The automaker is still collaborating with its suppliers to find a definitive solution. A temporary update is already available, but the final repair is not expected until June 2026. Ford has already sent a recall notice to the majority of affected owners.

As for Toyota, Lexus, and Subaru, the official recall will be issued in the coming weeks. The good news in this case is that the update can likely be done over-the-air, avoiding a visit to the dealership or, at the very least, eliminating the need for additional parts that could unnecessarily extend delays.

A mandatory camera

These massive recalls illustrate how the reliability of backup camera systems has become a major safety issue in the auto industry. As a reminder, in Canada, the backup camera has been a regulatory requirement since 2018, aimed at preventing collisions during reversing manoeuvres. However, a faulty camera severely reduces this visibility, increasing the risk of accidents.

For vehicle owners, the recommendation is clear: stay attentive to official notifications, don’t delay having the necessary software updates or repairs performed at the dealership, and don’t neglect inspections even if the system seems to be functioning normally.