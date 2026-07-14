Subaru has issued a large-scale but notably low-drama safety recall affecting over 569,000 vehicles across North America. The campaign involves more than 541,000 vehicles in the U.S. and an additional 28,461 units in Canada.

Wrong information on the Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR) label could lead vehicle owners to damage their vehicle or create a road risk.

The recall encompasses several models across a number of model-years:

- 2019-2026 Subaru Ascent

- 2025-2026 Subaru Forester (gas and hybrid)

- 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

2026 Subaru Crosstrek | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The problem

Unlike typical recalls that target mechanical components or software glitches, this massive campaign stems entirely from a printing error. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Transport Canada, the affected vehicles carry a factory compliance label that lists an incorrect GAWR.

While a labeling error may sound trivial next to a fire or steering hazard, GAWR figures are critical safety metrics. They inform owners of the maximum weight each axle can safely support. An inaccurate label could inadvertently lead drivers to overload their vehicles during road trips or towing activities. Pushing past these engineering limits can strain the suspension, degrade vehicle handling, or trigger a sudden tire failure. Any or all of those factors can significantly increase the risk of a crash.

The solution

Fortunately for owners, fixing the defect does not require a time-consuming trip to the dealership. Subaru will mail corrected compliance labels directly to affected vehicle owners, who can simply paste the new sticker over the inaccurate one. For those uncomfortable applying it themselves, local Subaru dealerships will perform the installation free of charge.

Until the new labels arrive, regulators advise owners to err on the side of caution and avoid loading their cargo areas, roof racks, or hitch accessories to maximum capacity. Owners can quickly verify their vehicle's status by entering their 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on Subaru’s official recall platforms in Canada and the U.S.