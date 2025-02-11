Toyota has announced the recall of 106,061 Tacoma pickups in the U.S. due to a potential brake fluid leak. Toyota Canada confirmed to Auto123 that 5,149 vehicles are affected here as well.

Of course, a brake fluid leak can significantly reduce the vehicle's braking capacity, thereby increasing the risk of an accident.

Toyota says that the affected models are 4x4 versions from the 2024-2025 model-years, and equipped with 16-inch brakes and 17-inch wheels.

The problem

Toyota describes the issue as follows: “The rear brake hoses in the subject vehicles can be damaged over time if there is enough build-up of mud and dirt inside the rear wheels from operating under certain off-road conditions. This can result in a brake fluid leak, increasing the risk of crash.”

The fix

Toyota dealers will replace both rear brake hoses free of charge. Owners will be informed of the procedure to follow by early April.