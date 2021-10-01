Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Concept cars

Mini Cooper SE Convertible: a Concept Foreshadowing More?

Mini Cooper SE Convertible concept, profile
Photo: Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible concept, profile

The electric version of the Mini Cooper (SE) has been with us for a few years now, but the model is only offered with a fixed roof. In this context, you'll understand the stir caused by new images shared this week by the British automaker, showing a convertible version on the road.

Mini has put together a unique, one-off concept called the Cooper SE Convertible. The formula was simple: take the powertrain of the Cooper SE and graft the body of a Cooper S convertible onto it.

Aesthetically, we have no complaints. It's fun to note the little changes that have been made, for instance the plastic panel on the front grille, badges showing the model's purpose, yellow accents, 17-inch Power Spoke wheels and a sticker explaining that this toy is electric.

Mini Cooper SE Convertible concept, interior
Photo: Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible concept, interior

The output is the same as with the Cooper SE, so 181 hp and 199 lb-ft of torque from a 32.6 kWh lithium-ion battery. Range is rated at 183 km. Does the concept stretch that a bit more because of the lighter weight? Possibly, but that's not the point of the exercise, because Mini has no intention of taking this model to production.

At least for the moment...

However, when the Cooper is redesigned for the next generation, around 2025, we could very well see an electric convertible version appear. With its unique concept, Mini is certainly testing the public's interest.

Nothing has been confirmed by the company to that effect, but it's easy to envision a wider range of electric products from Mini by the middle of this decade.

Mini Cooper SE Convertible concept, three-quarters rear
Photo: Mini
Mini Cooper SE Convertible concept, three-quarters rear
Mini Cooper SE Convertible concept, rear
Mini Cooper SE Convertible concept, rear
Prototype Mini Cooper SE Convertible, intérieur, de haut
Prototype Mini Cooper SE Convertible, intérieur, de haut

