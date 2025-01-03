Auto123 presents its 2025 overview of the plug-in hybrid SUVs (or PHEVs) that are currently or soon will be available in Canada. For those ready to step into the electric-vehicle arena, but want to be able to fit the whole family and aren’t ready to commit to a battery-electric model (or BEV), a plug-in electric vehicle (PHEV) is a great alternative. There are a variety of PHEV SUVs and CUVs available in 2025 from most major manufacturers -- read on to see which is best for you. Ford Escape PHEV

Ford Escape PHEV | Photo: K.Soltani

The RAV4 Prime (now the RAV4 PHEV) may be the standard setter in this segment, but those in the market for a vehicle of this type would be wise to include the Escape on their short list.

Ford Escape PHEV, interior | Photo: K.Soltani

The SUV offers a nicely spacious interior with quality materials as well as Ford SYNC infotainment tech, which remains one of the most intuitive interfaces in the business. The 210-hp combined output, meanwhile, is the second-highest in the four-powertrain Escape lineup. Ford Escape PHEV electric range: 60 km Hyundai Tucson PHEV

Hyundai Tucson PHEV | Photo: Hyundai

The first of two vehicles on this list that uses the Hyundai/Kia K3 platform, the Tucson is a futuristic-looking small crossover that makes the most of the powertrain. Power from the turbocharged 4-cylinder with EV motor is rated at 268 hp and 258 lb-ft. We’re not sure exactly how it makes more than the larger Kia Sorento that uses the same powertrain but that’s besides the point; all you have to know is that this is one fast little trucklet. The Tucson PHEV gets a new digital cockpit with heads-up display that we’ve seen in other Hyundai products, but it back that up with the return of more physical buttons for the climate control system. That’s important when you want to operate it on a cold day with gloves on. Hyundai Tucson PHEV electric range: 65 km

Hyundai Tucson PHEV, interior | Photo: Hyundai