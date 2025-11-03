Nissan used the occasion of the 2025 Japan Mobility Show last week to unveil three new products for its domestic market. Among them, a refreshed 2026 Nissan Ariya.

The electric SUV will cross the ocean — but not the border

But while this electric crossover will remain available in Japan - and will make its way to Canada - it will disappear from the American market. That decision speaks volumes about the brand's commercial strategies in a context of tariff tensions.

A spokesperson for Nissan Canada confirmed to AutoHebdo that the decision “exclusively concerns the American market” and that the Ariya will continue to be sold in Canada, alongside the all-new 2026 Nissan LEAF.

U.S. tariffs change the game

According to several analysts, the main reason for the model's withdrawal from the United States is linked to the 15 percent tariffs imposed by Washington on vehicles imported from Japan since August.

However, thanks to the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement between Japan and Canada, these customs duties do not apply here. The result: the Ariya will continue on north of the 49th parallel, even as it quietly exits American showrooms.

2026 Nissan Ariya, front | Photo: Nissan

A revised and improved Ariya for 2026

The 2026 Ariya features several visual and technological improvements: a slightly revamped exterior design for more refinement, Google-powered multimedia system, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function for powering external devices and suspension improvements for increased comfort.

Nissan says these changes aim to better integrate the Ariya into its vision of intelligent mobility, focusing on energy management and reducing dependence on the power grid.

The Nismo version will remain in Europe

In 2024, Nissan celebrated Nismo's 40th anniversary with a high-performance version of the Ariya intended for the European market. Equipped with a recalibrated e-4ORCE system, high-grip tires and a more linear engine response, this model is not planned for North America.

2026 Nissan Ariya, three-quarters front | Photo: Nissan

Canadians will thus have to make do with the regular version of the 2026 Ariya - but they can at least rejoice in still being able to get one, unlike their American neighbors.

Three other new models to come

The Ariya is just one of Nissan's six recent new products. The Japanese manufacturer also unveiled in Tokyo:

• The Nissan Elgrand (a high-end minivan)

• The Patrol (a modernized off-road SUV)

• The Roox Kei car and the restyled 2026 Skyline

The new product offensive shows that Nissan is betting on regional diversification to adapt to the commercial and regulatory realities of each market.