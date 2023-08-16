According to Automotive News, Mitsubishi will withdraw its Mirage subcompact from the U.S. market after 2025.

Specifically, sources have told the publication that the Japanese automaker will cease U.S. sales of the Mirage by the middle of the decade and withdraw completely from the sedan market.

The Mirage, as we all know, is an outdated car. However, with prices continuing to rise in the market, it remained an affordable and reliable solution for those in search of a new subcompact.

Mitsubishi Mirage yellow Photo: Mitsubishi

The decision comes as Mitsubishi prepares to overhaul and electrify its lineup with new SUVs, including a subcompact solution aimed at the Asian market and designed to appeal to typical Mirage customers.

Mitsubishi has said it will introduce nine new electrified models worldwide over the next five years and invest 10 billion yen in electrified vehicles and battery production by 2030.

With that in mind, it's clear that the lineup is about to undergo a metamorphosis...and for the better.

Mitsubishi Mirage in USA Photo: Mitsubishi

Jeremy Barnes, spokesman for Mitsubishi Motors North America, declined to comment on the Mirage's future in the US.

"This is a vehicle that we feel still has a role to play in our family right now. It fills the role of an entry-level vehicle."

In the United States, Mirage sales fell 44% in the first half of the year, and the vehicle ranked last in sales among subcompact sedans. By the end of the year, deliveries are unlikely to reach half of what they were in the record sales year of 2019, according to the Automotive News Research and Data Center.

In Canada, the results were more encouraging in 2022, when sales rose significantly from 911 to 1,626 units. That's no small feat, but it's still progress. In Quebec, the increase was from 420 to 583 units, which means that one out of every three Mirages sold in the country is sold there.

We'll have to wait and see what happens in Canada, but let's just say the future doesn't look bright for this model. But there is still time for those who want to buy one.