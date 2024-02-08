Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Canada's 10 Most Affordable Cars of 2024

William Clavey
 Inflation has taken its toll, yes, but bargains still exist

Inflation, rising interest rates and the loss of jobs for many hard-working Canadians are making it harder for the middle class to afford a new car. In 2024, it's hard to walk out of a dealership having paid less than $30,000. In 2023, our list included three models selling for less than $20,000. This year, only one remains. 

Another discouraging finding: the amounts paid by consumers are also on the rise. Attached to the Mitsubishi Mirage in 2023 were $1,575 in additional costs, for example. This year? $2,474.

There's still hope, however, as some manufacturers continue to offer interesting and affordable models. All it takes is a little digging to find a few rare gems. Here's a list of the 10 most affordable vehicles in Canada in 2024.

*Note that the images included here could be of trims other than the base model.*

10th position: 2024 Mitsubishi RVR ES AWC: $26,598 + $2,672 in fees

Photo: Mitsubishi

While it's true that the front-wheel-drive Mitsubishi RVR costs less than the one equipped with all-wheel drive ($24,598 + $2,672 in fees), it's no less impressive to be able to get your hands on a four-wheel-drive SUV for less than $30,000. 

Indeed, the RVR isn't very sophisticated, but its pleasant size and efficient powertrain make it an excellent product for tackling Canadian winters. Its engine is reliable and its all-wheel-drive system well thought out. 

All this, plus a 10-year, 160,000 km warranty. That makes the Mitsubishi RVR an unmissable bargain!

Photo: Mitsubishi
Photo: Mitsubishi
Automotive expert

