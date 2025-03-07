Mitsubishi Turning Away from Nissan for Next Outlander

The Mitsubishi Outlander, as we know it today, is about to change radically. According to a recent report, Mitsubishi's flagship North American model will not use the Nissan Rogue’s platform in its next incarnation, unlike the current model, which has just been updated. The next Outlander lineup will also be more wide-ranging in a bid to appeal to a wider audience.

Automotive News cited an anonymous source close to the matter for that bit of news, and it also referenced relies on forecasts from industrial analysis firm GlobalData. Mitsubishi has declined to officially comment for now.

The change in direction for Mitsubishi comes as the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance goes through a tumultuous period, particularly due to internal tensions at Nissan.

A return to a Mitsubishi Platform

When it first launched, the Outlander SUV was based on a platform developed by Mitsubishi, the GS platform, co-designed with DaimlerChrysler. That changed in 2021, with Mitsubishi by then implanted in the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. The new edition of the Outlander migrated to the CMF-CD platform, co-developed by Nissan and Renault.

If the rumors are confirmed, Mitsubishi will thus return to an in-house platform for its next-generation Outlander. Among the possible candidates, the DST concept, unveiled in 2023, seems the most promising. That three-row SUV is larger than the current Outlander and would compete with the Hyundai Santa Fe. While nothing is yet official, this hypothesis seems logical to align Mitsubishi with a more competitive segment.

The 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander | Photo: D.Rufiange

An expanded range before the renewal

The new Outlander isn’t expected until 2027, which leaves a few more years for the current model to evolve. For the 2025 model-year, the model got refreshed styling and technological updates, accompanied by a slight price increase. The redesign will give the Outlander sufficient momentum on the market for another two to three years before the arrival of the new model.

And before the arrival of that next generation, the brand also plans to expand the lineup to include a few new versions. In early 2026, an Outlander with a mild-hybrid system will join the gas-only and plug-in hybrid versions already offered.

Before that, the Outlander Trail Edition is coming in the third quarter of 2025, with enhanced aesthetic elements such as black plastic protections, exclusive graphics, and distinctive badges. An optional roof-bivouac will also be offered.

In 2027, just before the arrival of the next-generation model, Mitsubishi plans an even more off-road-ready version, called simply enough the Rugged Edition.

Mitsubishi forges its own path

The strategy clearly shows a Mitsubishi distancing itself from Nissan and the Alliance, while seeking to strengthen its SUV offering. By returning to an in-house platform and offering a more varied range, the brand could attract a clientele looking for alternatives to competing models from Hyundai, Toyota and Honda.

It remains to be seen whether the strategic shift will allow Mitsubishi to gain ground in the North American market.