Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) continues with its bold if divisive ways. A report by Autocar makes the claim that the British automaker has plans for the next generation of the Range Rover Velar. And by plans, they mean turning the Velar into a segment-straddling sedan-coupe-style crossover-whatchamacallit.

This isn’t a long-term plan either. The new model is reportedly slated for a world debut within the next six months, and it’s even currently in its final testing phases.

A four-door coupe profile

Moving away from the traditional, high-riding SUV silhouette, the next-generation Velar embraces a rakish, four-door coupe profile that sits much closer to the ground. Spearheaded by former JLR design chief Gerry McGovern, the vehicle adopts a wagon-like rear deck similar to the Polestar 4.

Spy shots of heavily camouflaged prototypes suggest JLR may even ditch the conventional rear glass entirely in favour of a roof-mounted digital camera feed. This packaging trick removes the bulky header rail required for traditional glass, significantly freeing up rear passenger headroom while emphasizing premium, long-distance refinement over pure off-road utility. On the other hand, that approach in the Polestar 4 has not been met with universal love.

Under the skin, the new model will be the first to ride on JLR’s highly anticipated Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA). While the automaker originally envisioned an electric-only platform, it has adjusted its strategy to better match global demand. So while the new Velar successor will launch as an EV, it will eventually offer a “unique new” full hybrid electric powertrain unrelated to JLR’s current internal combustion engines. An entry-level two-wheel-drive option is also rumoured.

The future Velar-as-crossover is conceived to take direct aim at the BMW iX3, Mercedes-Benz GLC and Volvo EX60.

However, whether it will actually retain the Velar moniker isn’t known. For one thing, As JLR restructures around four distinct pillars - Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar - the company is prioritizing its longest-standing nameplates. Dating back only so far as the 2018 model-year, the Velar isn’t in the same league as those folks.

Regardless of the badge it wears, however, the newcomer aims to inject high-volume energy into the British carmaker's lineup.