After two editions dominated by Toyota, Mitsubishi Ralliart has once again claimed victory at the 2025 Asia Cross Country Rally (AXCR) in Thailand. Behind the wheel of the all-new Triton, the Thai duo of Chayapon Yotha and Peerapong Sombutwong secured a long-awaited victory, the first for Mitsubishi since 2022.

What is Mitsubishi Ralliart?

To fully understand this victory, it's important to know that Ralliart is the motorsports division of Mitsubishi Motors. Active since the 1980s, it made its mark in world rallying with the Lancer Evolution (four WRC titles with Tommi Mäkinen) and at the Dakar, where Mitsubishi holds a record number of wins. Ralliart also develops sporty or special versions of certain production models.

After a period of inactivity, the brand relaunched Ralliart in 2022, notably to participate in the Asia Cross Country Rally. The objective: to demonstrate the robustness and performance of models like the Triton on extreme terrain, while reviving Mitsubishi's sporting aura.

This success puts Ralliart back at the forefront of cross-country rallying.

| Photo: Mitsubishi

An intense duel with Toyota

Until the final stage, the battle between Mitsubishi Ralliart and Toyota Gazoo Racing Thailand remained tight. The Hilux pushed the Triton to its limits, but Mitsubishi finally built a lead of about 8 minutes after more than 16 cumulative hours of racing.

• Final time Mitsubishi (Yotha/Sombutwong): 16h 15m 12s

• Final time Toyota Hilux: 16h 23m 03s

A significant victory for the Triton

Beyond the sporting result, this success represents a key moment for the new Mitsubishi Triton. Its robustness, handling and ability to perform on varied terrain — mud, gravel, technical crossings — make it a showcase of reliability and performance.

Mitsubishi not only secured the individual victory: the team also won the Team Award, given for the cumulative time of the two best vehicles.

Key takeaways

• Mitsubishi marks its first success at the AXCR since 2022.

• The Triton beats Toyota's Hilux after two years of domination.

• Ford confirms its ambitions with a podium finish for the Ranger Raptor.

• Ralliart scores a double victory by also winning the Team Award.

FAQ

When did the 2025 Asia Cross Country Rally take place?

The race was held in August 2025, on a demanding route mixing Thai and Laotian roads.

Which model led Mitsubishi to victory?

The new Mitsubishi Triton, driven by the duo of Yotha and Sombutwong.

Who were the main rivals?

The Toyota Hilux (Gazoo Racing Thailand) and the Ford Ranger Raptor.