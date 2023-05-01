Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
More GR Models Coming to Toyota

Toyota currently offers three GR models (Supra, 86 and Corolla)

- Toyota plans to add more GR models to its lineup in the future. 
- New President Koji Sato confirmed to Autocar magazine that the division is still part of the brand's future. 
- Toyota currently offers three GR models, the Supra, 86 and Corolla. 

If you're familiar with Toyota's GR models, you'll be happy to hear the following news. If you're not familiar with these letters, they simply refer to Toyota's racing and performance division, Gazoo Racing. 

So when a model adopts them, it's because its mission is to deliver fun and performance. Consider the GR Supra, GR86 and GR Corolla. 

These vehicles were created thanks to the vision of President Akio Toyoda, who was a racing and performance enthusiast. However, Toyoda left his position last April, which had some people worried, especially since the new CEO mentioned that Toyota would now invest heavily in electrification. 

Toyota GR Corolla - Exterior design
Photo: Toyota

The good news is that the GR division will not be left behind. Koji Sato even hinted that the GR range would be expanded. 

In an interview with the UK's Autocar magazine, Toyota's top boss said, in essence: "The Gazoo brand will be there in the future, and we may even accelerate its growth.  Referring to Akio Toyoda, who now serves as president, he mentioned that Toyoda "has a lot more time to develop cars. Akio Toyota established the Gazoo Racing division in 2007.

Of course, he didn't give any details about what models might follow in the lineup. Some ideas have surfaced in recent years, such as the concept of a 1,000-horsepower electric supercar (hypercar), but nothing has come of it. 

As for the car highlighted here, it's an official concept from the company. Presented at the end of 2021, the study is called Sports EV. It's an all-electric roadster, a car that many have had fun calling the spiritual successor of the legendary MR2. 

All in all, there's a lot of room for speculation, but what remains interesting and what we can rely on is that the company seems to have the firm intention of offering us more GR models. 

Nobody will complain about that.

