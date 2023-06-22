Toyota has presented in rapid succession three new special editions of GR models offered by its Gazoo Racing division. We're talking about unique treatments for the GR86, GR Supra and GR Corolla.

Front of 2024 Toyota GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition Photo: Toyota

Rear of 2024 Toyota GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition Photo: Toyota

2024 Toyota GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition (45 units in Canada)

In 2024, the Supra will celebrate its 45th anniversary, counting back to 1979 when a certain Celica Supra was introduced. A special edition celebrating the occasion will be offered to Canadian consumers, in a limited edition of 45 units.

The model pays homage to the Supra of the 1990s, and features a unique, eye-catching colour dubbed Orange Plasma. The edition is based on the Supra’s 3.0. Premium version. It features a lowered body and a manually adjustable rear spoiler to modify the downforce. The car also comes with 19-inch black-finish aluminum wheels and black-painted brake calipers with the GR logo on the front.

In Canada, this collector's item will only be available with the 6-speed manual gearbox, which was added to the offering for 2023.

2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition Photo: Toyota

2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition

Initially, the Circuit variant of the new Toyota GR Corolla was to be offered only for 2023. Earlier this year, the company announced it would continue into 2024. And now Toyota presents this special edition reserved for the next vintage.

The model will be available in two new colours, Flame Blue and Ice Cap. It will be fitted with 18-inch BBS forged aluminum wheels, similar to those used on the Morizo edition, unique to 2023. The version in blue gets a black decal on the rocker panels. The powertrain remains the same, with a 1.5L turbocharged 3-cylinder offering 300 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Rear of 2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition Photo: Toyota

The Circuit variant’s equipment level remains the same for the new year, and features include:

Forged carbon-fibre roof

Large rear spoiler

Black exterior accents

Sports seats covered in suede and synthetic leather

Blue stitching on those seats and on the gear shifter

8-speaker JBL audio system

Where the offering has been improved is in the chassis. Toyota describes the changes as follows: “Material updates include mounting bolt changes to the steering gear, rear suspension, and battery ground. Aero updates include an addition of aluminum sheets to the front and rear bumpers, and a change in duct shape to the front bumper airflow outlet.”

The model will be available starting at some point next winter.

2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition Photo: Toyota

2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition (50 units in Canada)

The GR86 coupe celebrates the 40th anniversary of the famous Corolla of the 1980s, codenamed AE86, with the debut of a special edition named Trueno. In Japan, there was a model called Sprinter Trueno at the time. And what does this name mean? It's derived from the Spanish word for thunder.

This model features two important elements. Firstly, the Trueno treatment, which will be available in a choice of two two-tone combinations: Halo and Black or Racing Red and Black. Secondly, a new Performance option package can equip the model with Sachs shock absorbers and Brembo brakes, among other items.

Interior of 2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition Photo: Toyota

The Trueno edition, available with manual gearbox only, will be limited to just 50 units in Canada. The Trueno will feature a plaque on the dashboard attesting to its rarity.

Aesthetically, the model will be easily recognizable with its black hood and black stripes on the flanks, as well as the Trueno Edition emblem, placed at the bottom of the front bumper, in the center, as well as on the trunk lid. The logo will also be featured on the interior gear selector.

As for the Performance Package, note that it comes as standard with this Trueno Edition. This unique GR86 gets the same powertrain as the regular version, a 2.4L 4-cylinder offering 228 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque.