One of the most highly anticipated new performance models to come down the pike in recent years has finally rolled its tires on Canadian soil, with the Canadian debut of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette at the Montreal Auto Show.

Production of the radically new C8 generation of the Chevy Corvette was delayed by the strike action that shook General Motors last year, but that didn’t prevent the automaker from putting on an early presentation and driving event here and there. Now though, we’re getting close to a commercial launch for the model.

We can tell you that the unveiling presentation for the Corvette was one of the highlights of media day at the 77th edition of the auto show, as the jostling to get in close and snap good shots of the two units on display – one white coupe, one orange convertible – was more frenetic than usual.

The design of the C8 is certainly totally different from what we’re used to from Chevrolet and indeed, from American carmakers. The 2020 Corvette is nothing less than a supercar, American- style, and priced far lower than most of its erstwhile rivals from across the pond.

The model runs on a 6.2L V8 delivering 495 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. Don’t look for a manual gearbox on that sheet, there is none. Instead the Corvette makes use of an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic unit, but with paddle shifters on the steering wheel for manual changes. Braking is entrusted to Brembo 4-piston units, the discs of which are of steel. Getting from a stop to 60 mph (97 km/h) takes just 2.9 seconds, and top speed is 194 mph (312 km/h).

Drivers can use the Driver Mode Selector to set up to 12 performance variables for a highly personalized setup, with a memory function to save settings.

If you’re heading for the Montreal Auto Show between now and Sunday, January 26, the new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is one of the stops you simply must make. And while there, you can decide whether you want the coupe of the convertible!

In Canada, starting price for the 1LT base version of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is set at $69,998 CAD. The LT2 will go for $79,898 or more, while the 3LT gets a starting price of $85, 398. Add another $5,900 to get the Z51 Performanc Package.