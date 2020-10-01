It's been a long time since we've covered an auto show. Slowly, they're getting back on track, and this week, the Los Angeles show is the centre of the automotive universe.

One of the notable events of today’s media day was the grand unveiling of the Seven concept by Hyundai. The design study foreshadows the Ioniq 7 SUV Hyundai has confirmed is on the horizon. The Ioniq 5 is also present in Los Angeles, by the way.

First and foremost, the Seven concept previews the direction Hyundai wants to take in terms of design with its future electric products. It also shows us how far the company can go in terms of layout, but the reality is still that the interior presentation is miles removed from what we can expect in an eventual production vehicle. At least, that's the impression we get in 2021; things are changing so fast that just maybe this actually is what the interior of a large electric SUV will look like before too long.

Photo: Hyundai Hyundai Seven Concept, three-quarters rear

Structure and capabilities

Let's start with what's most concrete. The Seven concept is built on Hyundai's dedicated electric-vehicle structure. The E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) comes with a huge wheelbase that spans 3.2 meters, which has a direct impact on the interior layout; we'll come back to that.

In terms of range, the company announces a range of around 500 km. We'll have to wait and see regarding the Ioniq 7 to come, but we should expect the same components that will serve the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, perhaps with some slight adjustments to the configuration. For fast charging, Hyundai mentions a time of 20 minutes to increase battery charge from 10 to 80 percent (with a charger offering a capacity of 350 kW).

Design

Sometimes concepts presented explicitly foreshadow the final product to come. Here, it’s clearly not so - the Seven SUV is a study in the true sense of the word. Its design is very clean and its lines are very futuristic. What is most significant from studying it is the window it opens on the stylistic direction the brand wants to take in the future. The visual signature seen here includes parametric pixels for the exterior lighting, a very long wheelbase, a horizontal roofline and wheels equipped with flaps that deploy or retract to either minimize wind resistance or cool the brakes.

Photo: Hyundai Hyundai Seven Concept, profile

Rethinking the interior

As many designers have told us, the electric vehicle opens up a host of design possibilities, as the usual constraints (layout of the gasoline engine and its components like the driveshaft, exhaust, etc.) disappear. The same goes for the autonomous-drive technologies that are to come.

The Seven study is an example of car designers having freer reign. The interior and its purpose are totally reimagined. There are no fixed seats on board, but rather two swivel chairs, to be used either for driving when necessary, or for lounging when the vehicle is piloting or is stationary.

Photo: Hyundai Hyundai Seven Concept, from above

As for seats in rows two and three, don’t look for them. Rather there’s a curved sofa layout does. The flat floor, courtesy the vehicle's configuration, increases space and creates the impression of stepping into a living room when climbing aboard. The design of the doors, which open in opposite directions, makes access even easier.

And everything about the interior design is thought out with the future in mind. There is no traditional dashboard. A stick at the console serves for control and it retracts, of course, if the vehicle's movements are managed autonomously. The materials are of course highly recyclable. As for the filtration system of the cabin, it’s inspired by what’s in use in the aviation sector.

The paint is organic. The roof is made of organic light-emitting diodes [OLED]. A fridge is present on board for evenings or outings.

Hyundai says that with each new electric concept, it will push the idea of the on-board experience for its customers.

The Seven concept remains a vision of the future, according to Hyundai. We’ll have to wait and see what elements make their way into the future Ioniq 7.

Photo: Hyundai Hyundai Seven Concept, front