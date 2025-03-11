An Off-Road Mustang Shelby?

Off-road variants are no longer the domain of just pickups and SUVs. In recent years, radical entries like the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato have shown that an adventurous spirit can also be found in the world of prestige sports cars.

Now it's the turn of German firm Loder1899 to offer a totally unique version of the Shelby GT350. Unique in that it’s transformed into an off-road Mustang. Inspired by the iconic car seen and used in the 1999 film The Thomas Crown Affair, the concept – and it remains a concept for now - combines power and off-road capability.

The Mustang Shelby GT350 off-road concept | Photo: Loder1899

A Mustang ready for the trails

Modifications include a raised suspension and increased ground clearance, BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A tires mounted on exclusive wheels, robust fender flares and auxiliary headlights on the roll bar.

The interior features Recaro seats and a roll bar. The rear trunk has been redesigned to accommodate a spare wheel secured by leather straps.

The concept isn’t just intended as a concept - it's also aiming for limited series production if there's sufficient public interest. Loder1899 boss Maximilian Loder told Top Gear:

“We're convinced that this concept will excite enthusiasts. If the response is positive, we'll put it into production.”

The Mustang Shelby GT350 off-road concept, front | Photo: Loder1899

Under the hood: a wild ride

While definitive technical specifications have yet to be announced, the likely basis for this concept is the 2025 Shelby GT350, which is powered by a 5.0L V8 developing 480 hp.

A supercharged version with a 3.0L Whipple supercharger could boost power to 810 hp, making this off-road Mustang a monster capable of rivaling the best supercars.

A possible alternative would be to base production on the Mustang Dark Horse, the 5.0L V8 of which delivers 500 hp and 418 lb-ft of torque.

The Mustang Shelby GT350 off-road concept, three-quarters front | Photo: Loder1899

An off-road Mustang, really?

While the idea of an off-road Shelby GT350 may come as a surprise, the success of the 911 Dakar and Huracán Sterrato shows that manufacturers and tuners are ready to think outside the box.

It remains to be seen whether Mustang enthusiasts will answer the call; are they ready to swap asphalt for dust?

The Mustang Shelby GT350 off-road concept, from above | Photo: Loder1899