While SUVs and pickup trucks dominate the automotive landscape today, we shouldn't forget that the last century was dominated by the car. With this in mind, the U.S. Postal Service is paying tribute to the format, or more specifically to a segment that was all the rage in the late 1960s: the pony car.

Five new stamps are thus being issued to commemorate that era. Each stamp in the Forever collection depicts a different car: the 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28, 1969 AMC Javelin SST, 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T and 1967 Mercury Cougar XR-7 GT.

The official introduction of these stamps is set for August 25, 2022, as part of an event called the Great American Stamp Show in California, held in partnership with the American Philatelic Society. If you're in the area, the official launch event for the stamps is open to all free of charge, although take note that those who wish to attend are encouraged to register on the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) website.

Enthusiasts and collectors can purchase the commemorative stamps in four ways: on the U.S. Postal Service website, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail to the U.S. Philatelic Association, or in person at a U.S. Post Office.

There’s something weirdly appropriate about commemorating long-gone classic cars on a format that is itself a bit of a relic of a bygone era. For the most part, the act of sticking a stamp on a letter and depositing it in a mailbox has given way to firing off emails. But there are still instances where physical mail is required, including when sending greeting cards or invitations, etc. And of course, there are many who will buy these stamps purely to collect them.