Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

The U.S. Postal Service Is Immortalizing Five Classic Pony Cars in Stamp Form

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE
The 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 stamp
Photo: U.S. Post Office Service
The 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 stamp

While SUVs and pickup trucks dominate the automotive landscape today, we shouldn't forget that the last century was dominated by the car. With this in mind, the U.S. Postal Service is paying tribute to the format, or more specifically to a segment that was all the rage in the late 1960s: the pony car.

Five new stamps are thus being issued to commemorate that era. Each stamp in the Forever collection depicts a different car: the 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28, 1969 AMC Javelin SST, 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T and 1967 Mercury Cougar XR-7 GT.

Browse cars for sale available near you

The 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T stamp
Photo: U.S. Post Office Service
The 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T stamp

The official introduction of these stamps is set for August 25, 2022, as part of an event called the Great American Stamp Show in California, held in partnership with the American Philatelic Society. If you're in the area, the official launch event for the stamps is open to all free of charge, although take note that those who wish to attend are encouraged to register on the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) website.

Enthusiasts and collectors can purchase the commemorative stamps in four ways: on the U.S. Postal Service website, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail to the U.S. Philatelic Association, or in person at a U.S. Post Office.

The 1967 Mercury Cougar XR-7 GT stamp
Photo: U.S. Post Office Service
The 1967 Mercury Cougar XR-7 GT stamp

There’s something weirdly appropriate about commemorating long-gone classic cars on a format that is itself a bit of a relic of a bygone era. For the most part, the act of sticking a stamp on a letter and depositing it in a mailbox has given way to firing off emails. But there are still instances where physical mail is required, including when sending greeting cards or invitations, etc. And of course, there are many who will buy these stamps purely to collect them.

The 1969 AMC Javelin SST stamp
Photo: U.S. Post Office Service
The 1969 AMC Javelin SST stamp
The Ford Mustang Boss 302 stamp
Photo: U.S. Post Office Service
The Ford Mustang Boss 302 stamp

You May Also Like

The Mustang Outpaces Challenger and Camaro in 2020

The Mustang Outpaces Challenger and Camaro in 2020

In 2020, the Ford Mustang was once again – for the sixth straight year in fact - the top-selling muscle car in the U.S. The Dodge Challenger and Chevrolet Ca...

Dodge’s Challenger Outsells Chevrolet Camaro in First Quarter of 2019

Dodge’s Challenger Outsells Chevrolet Camaro in First Qua...

Since the beginning of 2018, the aging Dodge Challenger has been outselling the recently revised Chevrolet Camaro in the U.S. This is a surprising accomplish...

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Review: Once an Icon…

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Review: Once an Icon…

The Ford Mustang Bullitt is no more, and neither is the Shelby GT350. No problem, says Ford, because it offers the Mach 1 in 2021! Here’s our review of a tru...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Porsche Confirms New Electric Crossover SUV I...
Article
2018 Buick Regal Sportback
Buick Is Recalling 24,000 Regal Sedans to Fix...
Article
Shell Will Add 79 More Fast-Charging Stations...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Fourth of July and Destruction of Vehicles: An Alaskan Way to Celebrate Independence Day
Fourth of July and Destructio...
Video
Hyundai’s New Ioniq 5 EV Gets Best-Possible Top Safety Pick+ Rating from IIHS
Hyundai’s New Ioniq 5 EV Gets...
Video
An Incredible Collection of Vintage Cars Comes to Light in France
An Incredible Collection of V...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 