Top 10 Most Memorable Ford Mustangs of All Time

To end our unofficial Ford Mustang week, Auto123 picks the Top 10 Ford Mustangs in history that were more memorable than the rest.

In a way, we’re almost more relieved than excited that the recently-announced Ford Mustang Mach 1 exists, or will soon. After all, prior to that the Mach name was freshly attached to, of all things, an electric crossover. For the legions of Mustang purists out there – you know who you are - that was a form of heresy that was very difficult to forgive. Just go and read some of the online “discussions” for proof.

When you consider the Mustang’s beautifully storied past of special models, road racing monsters and movie stars, it’s not hard to see why for a Mustang person, a whizz-bang electric-powered future-mobile is tougher to digest than a pint of 40-weight. We dug into that past and came up with a subjective list of the Top 10 most memorable Ford Mustangs unleashed on the world by the Blue Oval automaker, to the great delight of muscle-car fans the world over. Here we go.

1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350