Top 10 Most Memorable Ford Mustangs of All Time

To end our unofficial Ford Mustang week, Auto123 picks the Top 10 Ford Mustangs in history that were more memorable than the rest.

See also: The 2020 Ford Mustang GT Convertible: 10 Fun or Irritating Things About It

See also: Review of the 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost HPP: At What Price, Reason?

In a way, we’re almost more relieved than excited that the recently-announced Ford Mustang Mach 1 exists, or will soon. After all, prior to that the Mach name was freshly attached to, of all things, an electric crossover. For the legions of Mustang purists out there – you know who you are - that was a form of heresy that was very difficult to forgive. Just go and read some of the online “discussions” for proof.

When you consider the Mustang’s beautifully storied past of special models, road racing monsters and movie stars, it’s not hard to see why for a Mustang person, a whizz-bang electric-powered future-mobile is tougher to digest than a pint of 40-weight. We dug into that past and came up with a subjective list of the Top 10 most memorable Ford Mustangs unleashed on the world by the Blue Oval automaker, to the great delight of muscle-car fans the world over. Here we go.

1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350

1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350
Photo: Ford
1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350

It didn’t take long for racer-turned-car-salesman-turned-tuner-turned-business-magnate Carroll Shelby to get his hands on a Mustang and to do his darndest to turn it into a racer for the road (remember that the first Mustang only went on sale in the latter half of 1964, so this thing appeared within months).

The GT350 was lighter, more powerful and so achingly – yet simply – gorgeous and it may be more fondly remembered than the first Mustang itself.

1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 prototype
Photo: Ford
1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 prototype

