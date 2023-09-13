Semi-Finalists for 2024 NACTOY Awards Announced in Detroit

• The semi-finalists for the 2024 NACTOY Car, SUV and Truck of the Year awards have been announced.

Every January, the NACTOY (North American Car and Truck of the Year) jury announces its awards for the best car, truck and utility vehicle of the year.

The process leading up to the announcement of the winners begins at the Detroit Auto Show, during which contenders in each of the three categories are announced. In all, 25 were named today, including eight all-electric vehicles, a sign of the times.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 Photo: D.Boshouwers

Here's the list of semi-finalists for the NACTOY 2024 awards, in each of the three categories.

Cars

• BMW 5 Series

• BMW i5

• Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

• Ford Mustang

• Honda Accord

• Hyundai Ioniq 6

• Subaru Impreza

• Toyota Crown

• Toyota GR Corolla

• Toyota Prius and Prius Prime

Ford Ranger Photo: Ford

Pickup trucks

• Chevrolet Colorado

• Chevrolet Silverado EV

• Ford Ranger

• Ford Super Duty

• GMC Canyon

Chevrolet Equinox EV Photo: Chevrolet

Utility vehicles

• Chevrolet Blazer EV

• Chevrolet Equinox EV

• Dodge Hornet

• Genesis GV70 electric

• Honda Pilot

• Hyundai Kona

• Kia EV9

• Mazda CX-90

• Toyota Grand Highlander

• Volvo EX30