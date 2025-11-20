The annual tradition continues, even as event names change. On the occasion of AutoMobility LA (formerly the Los Angeles Auto Show), the finalists for the 2026 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) awards have been announced. The winners will be announced next January during the Detroit Auto Show.

This first step, awaited with keen interest by automakers, can influence market trends for the coming year. Which means we can safely say that Ram and Nissan are feeling good about today.

The two very different auto brands each placed two models among the nine finalists. This is particularly notable given that one commonality the carmakers DO have is recent financial struggles.

2026 Nissan LEAF | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Vehicles under consideration for a NACTOY are divided into three categories: Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle.

The nominated vehicles

For the Car of the Year title, the Dodge Charger joins the Honda Prelude and the Nissan Sentra - a trio that brings, in order, electrification, nostalgia and longevity.

In the Truck of the Year category, the Ford Maverick Lobo, the Ram 1500 Hemi and the Ram 2500 move on to the final round.

Finally, the Utility Vehicle of the Year category has now three very different contenders: the Hyundai Palisade, the Lucid Gravity and the Nissan LEAF – all of them electrified if not totally electric.

2026 Ram 1500 | Photo: Ram

A jury of experts

The NACTOY selection committee is composed of 50 automotive journalists, including several Canadians. This jury is recognized for its expertise and long-standing involvement in the selection process. The goal of the award is to offer an impartial evaluation based on innovation, value, performance and segment leadership.

The announcement of the finalists marks the beginning of Prediction Season among us media hacks. It will all come to a head on January 14 at the Detroit Auto Show.

In 2025, by the way, the winners crowned were the Honda Civic Hybrid, Ford Ranger and Volkswagen ID. Buzz.