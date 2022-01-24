Since the start of production of its first model, the R1T pickup truck, the road travelled by fledgling automaker Rivian hasn’t been without its bumps, debris and potholes. The company, which has been promising two models (the R1S and R1T) for over four years now, has had to contend with various problems, including those affecting the industry in general, such as the supply-chain problems caused by microchip shortages.

Now it appears that the debut of the the company’s second model, the R1S SUV, has been delayed once again. This is according to the Autoevolution website, which noted a item posted on the RivianForums online forum. On Saturday, a member opened a thread with the text of a letter that Rivian sent to those who reserved an R1S model. This provided an update on delivery periods, and it revealed that the delivery windows have been extended by anywhere between one and nine months.

According to other members, some reservation holders who have been waiting for the R1S since March or April of this year - and still don't have their model - have had their model receipt moved to the fourth quarter, between October and December. Others have been lucky enough to have a shorter lead time, with delivery slated sometime in August or September.

Interestingly, the letter explained why the company was struggling with the new delays. Among other things, it noted the current supply-chain crisis, but it also acknowledged the upstart company’s own inexperience. “As we’ve continued to navigate a tight supply chain, we’ve had to reduce complexity wherever possible, including prioritizing certain build combinations over others.”

And Rivian has to deal with another reality that was confirmed by its top boss, R. J. Scaringe, who explained that, put simply, newby Rivian sometimes has to wait its turn for parts, as suppliers tend to prioritize their more regular and established customers. Rivian has yet to make its mark and prove itself.

Another point made by the company in its letter offers an interesting perspective: “We continue to prioritize deliveries in locations where service infrastructure is in place so that we can provide the full ownership experience to Rivian owners from day one.” Rivian's website lists 19 service centres across the United States. Consumers who are in close proximity to these are more likely to receive their orders more quickly.

So patience will be the order of the day for those who have reserved an R1S. Rivian continues to be a promising company and one can only hope that it will make it through the current period and continue to build on its momentum.

The more models on the market, the better for consumers, after all.