New EV Battery Could Deliver 50 Percent More Range

American firm 24M Technologies claims to have developed a new generation of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) that can offer up to 50 percent more range without increasing the size of the pack. Its technology, called ETOP (for Electrode-to-Pack), simplifies the design and reduces production costs.

A simpler, more efficient design

Unlike traditional batteries that use cells grouped into modules, the ETOP system integrates the electrodes directly into the battery pack. The design eliminates superfluous metal and plastic, thus maximizing energy density. According to 24M, while electrodes only account for 30 to 60 percent of the volume of a conventional battery, with ETOP technology that can account for up to 80 percent of volume.

| Photo: 24M Technologies

Versatile technology

Another advantage is that the technology is compatible with several battery chemistries, such as NMC, LFP, NCA and sodium, as well as with traditional lithium-ion packs. Furthermore, its simplified manufacturing — a single machine is sufficient to seal, stack and connect the electrodes — would make production lines faster and more economical.

Already in testing by a major automaker

Although the technology is not yet commercialized, 24M confirms that a major automaker (name withheld for now) will receive prototypes in the coming months for real-world testing. The company is also in discussions with players in aviation, micromobility and energy storage.

A real breakthrough or just an announcement?

As with several announced breakthroughs in the battery field, caution is advised. ETOP technology could well mark a turning point for EV range and North American competitiveness, but only testing and market launch will confirm if it is truly viable.