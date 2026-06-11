Stellantis Developing Solid-State Battery

In partnership with Factorial Inc., Stellantis is currently working on the development of solid-state batteries. The global automotive giant announced the news in a press release.

"Battery development is a balancing act. It’s not enough to optimize just one metric. We need a system capable of delivering tangible benefits in a real vehicle," said Ned Curic, Chief Engineering and Technology Officer at Stellantis. "This milestone demonstrates that we are bringing solid-state batteries closer to our customers, with the promise of increased range, faster charging, and reduced costs. Equally important, the compatibility of FEST with existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing processes represents a key pathway for its large-scale deployment."

| Photo: Stellantis

First road tests with the Dodge Charger Daytona

From its lineup of electrified vehicles, Stellantis has chosen the Dodge Charger Daytona for the development of the solid-state battery. The program includes a series of road tests to evaluate performance, safety and reliability.

According to laboratory testing, this type of battery allows for a rapid fast charge from 15 to 90 percent in just 18 minutes. Furthermore, reliability is ensured between -30°C and 45°C, making it a attractive proposition for the Canadian climate. As a reminder, the Dodge Charger Daytona is built in Canada, specifically in Windsor, Ontario.

It’s worth noting that Stellantis and Factorial Inc. have previously worked together to integrate this type of battery into an electric vehicle architecture. Now, the time has come to put everything to the test in the real world. This new phase marks a major step forward in the development of this battery technology for both Stellantis and Factorial Inc.