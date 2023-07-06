• Toyota shares an image showing a silhouette of its new Land Cruiser.

A new image – of a vehicle in silhouette - shared by Toyota this morning was accompanied by a short press release totaling all of 23 words: “With 65 years of heritage, you can choose to slow down or reinvent yourself. We chose the latter. Stay tuned for more updates.”

That doesn’t give much indication of what's to come, but the image does. Especially as the company has confirmed the Land Cruiser's return to the U.S. after a brief time away (2021), and to Canada after a very long absence (1996).

The image shows the new Land Cruiser standing face-to-face with an older edition, known as the FJ40 in the 1970s and 80s. It also confirms that the modern version will adopt a style similar to that introduced with the new Lexus GX, i.e. that of a relatively square body, thus staying faithful to the model's roots.

Profile of upcoming new Toyota Land Cruiser Photo: Toyota

2024 Lexus GX Premium Photo: Lexus

It remains to be seen whether the Toyota version will feature any retro elements to pay homage to the Land Cruiser of old.

Fans of off-road adventuring are sure to appreciate the return of the Land Cruiser to Toyota’s lineup. The offering will undoubtedly include a TRD Pro variant, possibly with the same mechanical upgrades as the new Lexus GX’s Overtrail model. The two SUVs should also share the same powertrains, meaning a 349-hp, twin-turbocharged 3.4L V6 as standard, with a hybrid powertrain to come later.

We expect the official presentation of this Land Cruiser by the end of the year.