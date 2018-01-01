Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Spring Turns to Summer for Launch of New Nissan Z

It's been a little over 12 years since a new Nissan Z was introduced by its Japanese maker. For fans, the wait for a follow-up has been a long one, but finally we’re about to see the next Z in the flesh, at dealers and on the road.

Except that we’ll have to wait a few more weeks than planned. Due to the problem-of-the-month in the industry – supply-chain issues - the sports car's debut has been pushed back from spring to summer of 2022. The news was confirmed by Nissan to Car and Driver.

Spring being now, this is a pretty last-minute delay, and in fact, Auto123’s Vincent Aubé is set to travel to Nevada next week for the media launch and drive event of the new Z. That is still a go, and so you’ll be able to get our first driving impressions of the model within a couple of weeks.

The new Nissan Z, in Toronto
Photo: D.Rufiange
The new Nissan Z, in Toronto

This new Nissan Z, which we discovered in person in Toronto earlier this winter, is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0L V6 good for 400 hp. Both manual and automatic transmission versions are possible and essentially, we should expect “accessible” prices, because well that’s what Nissan promised earlier this year.

Those figures are of course still to come and full details of the new Z’s features will also be known later.

Nissan Z, rear
Photo: D.Rufiange
Nissan Z, rear

