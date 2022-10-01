2023 Nissan Ariya: A Starting Price of $52,998

- The Nissan Ariya 2023 has a starting price of $52,998 in Canada for the front-wheel drive version.

- Prices go up to $69,998 for the most upscale version equipped with all-wheel drive.

- Our full review will follow tomorrow!

As we test drive the brand-new 2023 Nissan Ariya in and around Nashvill, Tennessee, the Japanese automaker confirmed pricing for the variants of the model that will be offered in Canada.

The starting price for the standard range version with two-wheel drive is $52,998.

The Ariya 2023, which will be available with two drive systems, can accommodate two electric motors with the four-wheel drive system. This all-wheel drive system - e-4ORCE - will be available with either a standard or long-range battery option. The new all-wheel drive technology used by Nissan e-4ORCE will optimize power and braking with a weight distribution of nearly 50/50.

Deliveries will begin in late fall for front-wheel drive models and early 2023 for all-wheel drive models.

In terms of batteries, the Ariya will be equipped with either a 63-kWh or 87-kWh usable capacity battery, offering up to 490 km of range and power outputs ranging from 214 to 389 hp depending on the model. Buyers will also have a choice of six equipment levels.



"The Nissan Ariya is an important part of our Ambition 2030 goals to enable electrified mobility for all," said Ken Hearn, director of marketing for Nissan Canada. "The Ariya is a well-equipped and affordable 100% electric crossover that allows Canadian customers to make a smooth transition to electric driving."

2023 Nissan Ariya, interior

Pricing for 2023 Nissan Ariya for Canada: