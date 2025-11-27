In the United States, the federal agency NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) has given the green light to the creation of the very first female crash test dummy, on that better represents the actual anatomy of women. Until now, the industry has simply used downsized versions of male dummies. That compromise has been criticized by safety experts for decades.

With this new model, developed by Humanetics—the global leader in crash test dummies—the objective is to better understand how women physically react during an accident. The result: a dummy named THOR-05F, unveiled in November and designed using much more realistic anatomical data.

Representing female anatomy to save lives

According to Chris O’Connor, CEO of Humanetics, one of the most significant advantages is the shape of the pelvis: "The female pelvis is rounder and does not retain the seat belt in the same way," he explains. This seemingly trivial detail directly influences the risk of serious injuries, particularly to the abdomen and hips in the event of an impact.

THOR-05F also more accurately simulates the female neck, ribcage and abdomen, allowing for the collection of unprecedented data. This precision could lead to better-adapted seat belts, optimized airbags and improved overall protection for all occupants.

| Photo: Humanetics

A dummy judged too small by some

Despite the scientific enthusiasm, the new dummy is not universally accepted. Some specialists criticize its size, arguing that it does not adequately represent the diversity of female body types in North America. The debate highlights a broader issue: should multiple female models be created instead of just one?

The U.S. Department of Transportation, however, supports the initiative, stating that this dummy provides more data points than any previous model, with significantly more realistic biomechanical responses.

Adoption planned by 2027-2028

The U.S. NCAP program—which assigns safety ratings to new vehicles—plans to integrate the dummy around 2027 or 2028. By comparison, Sweden already introduced the first widely used female dummy, the SET 50F, in 2023, but it has yet to gain traction in the global market.

The arrival of THOR-05F could thus finally bring North America up to speed, and above all, better protect millions of female drivers and passengers.