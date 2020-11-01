Toyota is recalling some 373,000 older Venza SUVs from the 2009 to 2015 model years, of which about 80,000 are registered in Canada.

The source of the problem is wiring inside the driver's door that could be damaged and prevent the side airbags and curtain airbags from deploying in a collision. However, a warning light may inform you of the potential problem.

Specifically, due to wear and tear, the wires inside the driver's side door may begin to rub against a ring in the door, which could damage the airbag sensor and render it inoperative.

Toyota said it has received 31 incident reports and 56 warranty claims in the U.S. due to the problem.

The recall is scheduled to begin May 31. Toyota estimates that less than one percent of owners may experience the problem with their vehicle. The company will reimburse those who have already paid for related work.

Dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace the defective part. All of this will be done free of charge, of course.

