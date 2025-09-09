The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a preliminary investigation potentially affecting 287,000 Chrysler Pacifica minivans in the U.S.

The investigation targets the 2017 and 2018 model-years, following reception of 94 complaints reporting a temporary stalling of the steering wheel during turns, followed by a sudden return of power steering assistance.

No accidents reported to date

According to the NHTSA, no accidents, fires, injuries or deaths have been reported to date. However, authorities are taking the problem seriously, as the momentary loss of steering assistance could increase the risk of an accident, especially at low speeds.

Chrysler Pacifica | Photo: Chrysler

A previous recall in 2019

This is not the first alert regarding the steering of the Chrysler Pacifica. In May 2019, a recall was issued for certain 2017 to 2019 models due to a risk of losing steering assistance. The cause at the time was a loose battery ground connection. This time, the exact nature of the problem remains to be determined.

Next step: Stellantis to provide data

In this preliminary phase, the NHTSA will ask Stellantis to provide data on the complaints received, warranty reports related to power steering, potential injury cases and its official position on the existence of a design defect. If the collected information confirms a safety issue, Stellantis could be compelled to issue an official recall.

A spokesperson for Stellantis has already confirmed that the manufacturer is fully cooperating with the NHTSA in this investigation.

Impact for the North American market

Although the investigation is taking place in the U.S., Canadian owners of the Chrysler Pacifica could also be affected if a recall is deemed necessary. In that case, Transport Canada would be expected to publish an official notice specifying the affected models and the planned fix.