On the same day it announced a major fire-risk-related recall of a whole bunch of Jeeps, Stellantis announced another fire-risk-related recall, this one of a smaller bunch of Chrysler Pacifica minivans.

The recall affects 17,277 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid minivans in the U.S., and it exists because of a risk of fire emanating from the battery. There’s no immediate word on how many vehicles are affected in Canada.

Due to the volatile nature of high-voltage battery fires, Chrysler is urgently warning owners of affected vehicles to stop charging them and park outdoors, away from structures and other vehicles, until a fix is completed.

The campaign covers certain 2020–2022 model-year Pacifica PHEVs manufactured at the Windsor Assembly Plant in Ontario, between August 5, 2020 and May 2, 2022.

The problem

According to recall documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the root of the defect lies with the vehicle’s high-voltage battery cells, which were manufactured on an alternative assembly line by supplier LG Energy Solution. These specific cells can suffer an internal failure, creating an exothermic reaction known as thermal runaway.

That event can in turn trigger a chain reaction within the battery pack, potentially causing an underhood fire even when the vehicle is turned completely off.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Stellantis opened an investigation into the issue back in August 2023 following reports of localized blazes. To date, the company has tracked four confirmed battery fire incidents worldwide, alongside three customer assistance records. Fortunately, no injuries or crashes have been reported in connection with the defect.

Chrysler estimates that approximately one percent of the recalled population actually contains the manufacturing flaw.

The solution

Because a root cause has not been definitively established, the repair will involve a phased hardware and software combination. Chrysler dealerships will first update the Battery Pack Control Module with new software engineered to actively monitor operational status for conditions that precede thermal runaway. Following the update, the batteries will be inspected, and dealers will replace the entire pack assembly free of charge if necessary.

Note that Chrysler is attaching an unlimited-time, unlimited-mileage warranty extension for any customer who experiences a battery warning message related to this specific defect. Dealership notifications will begin on June 11, and official owner notification letters are scheduled to be mailed out no later than June 23, 2026. Again, we await word on specific recall details for Canada.