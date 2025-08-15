Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
NHTSA Opens Investigation into Ford Flex

Ford Flex | Photo: Ford
Daniel Rufiange
 Some owners have reported the molding found on the models' B-pillar can detach from the vehicle.

The U.S. NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the equivalent of Transport Canada, has opened an investigation concerning the Ford Flex. The wagon-like SUV was sold over a 10-year period, starting in 2009.

The problem
Several owners have reported that the molding on the models' B-pillar can detach from the vehicle, which presents a definite risk to other road users.

One of the complaints reports an incident where the detached part struck a vehicle that was following behind.

Ford Flex
Ford Flex | Photo: Ford

The NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation is conducting the research, which covers 35,950 vehicles. For the moment, the agency is focusing on the 2019 model-year, but other complaints concerning units from the 2016 to 2018 model years have been received. Everything will be thoroughly investigated.

The Flex survived a decade on the market, but it was never a huge success. Ford had hoped to sell 100,000 units per year, but its best year was 2009, with just under 40,000 units sold.

The NHTSA's investigation may – or may not -lead to a recall. The case is important because, since it concerns a part potentially coming off the vehicle while in motion on the road. That obviously poses a safety risk to other road users.

