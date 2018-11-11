Last November, Chevrolet recalled some 68,000 Bolt EVs due to a risk of fire. This week the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is issuing a new warning about the recalled vehicles.

The American agency is urging owners of 2017-2019 Bolt models to park their vehicles outside until further notice due to a fire risk coming from the battery pack that rests under the rear seats of the model.

“Owners of these vehicles should park their vehicles outside away from homes and other structures immediately after charging and should not leave their vehicles charging overnight, according to General Motors,” explains the NHTSA.

The warning comes after the agency was made aware of two other fires, this time involving models that had been recalled and repaired. Hence the concern.

Back in November, we reported this recommendation from NHTSA: “The NHTSA is urging owners to park their cars outside and away from buildings until they can have the software update installed. Owners are also encouraged to manually set the maximum state of charge of their batteries to 90 percent.”

Take note that 2020 models were not affected, as they have a different system. Nevertheless, the authorities are keeping an eye on them.

To avoid any confusion, we should also mention that the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV is not affected. It is a new design and for the moment, there are no reports of anything amiss.