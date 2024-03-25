• Nissan plans to launch 30 new models by March 2027, including seven in North America.

Nissan made some important announcements in Japan today. Most notably, the automaker plans to launch 30 new models worldwide by March 2027, the point at which the company's fiscal year will end for 2026-2027. Of the 30 new models, 16 will be electrified.

The automaker also says that, in the doing, 78 percent of its current fleet will be refreshed by that deadline.

At the same time, the company hopes to increase its worldwide annual sales by one million units, which represents almost a quarter of current sales. In 2023, Nissan sold 3.22 million models worldwide.

2025 Infiniti QX-80 Photo: Infiniti

2025 Nissan Kicks Photo: Nissan

Nissan also wants to cut costs to increase profitability. Broadly speaking, the manufacturer is aiming for an operating profit margin of just over 6 percent and a total shareholder return of 30 percent, again by March 2027.

Seven models in North America

No doubt we won't be seeing all 30 models on our continent. In fact, seven completely new models will be launched here over the next three years.

These include the next-generation Infiniti QX80 and Nissan Kicks, both just unveiled and in the spotlight at the New York Auto Show this week. We'll also be getting a new Murano this year, as well as a redesigned Armada, certainly along the lines and philosophy of the QX80.

An electric sedan, a plug-in hybrid and a product featuring e-Power technology will complete the list.

New technologies will also be introduced, such as the e-Power approach already used by Nissan in Japan, as well as elements like lithium-iron phosphate and solid-state batteries. For electric vehicles, the aim is to reduce the cost of next-generation models by 30%.

And by using new development and manufacturing techniques for the latter, Nissan aims to even up the costs of manufacturing an EV and a ICE model by 2030.

Electrification will be at the heart of the company’s plan, but it won't be everything. Nissan is aiming for electrified vehicles, including hybrid proposals, to account for 60 percent of global sales by the end of the decade. That's 5 percent more than the target set this time last year.

The company wants to change the way it does business, and by that it means rethinking everything in order to be more profitable and efficient. Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida had this to say at the unveiling of the company's plan:

"We need to change the way we plan, develop, manufacture and sell vehicles. We must make radical changes to become a sustainable company. Disruption is the new normal. Our goal is to recover volumes and generate profits."

Things are going to be moving at Nissan over the next few years.