Nissan Will Adopt Tesla’s NACS Charging Connectors

• Nissan is the latest automaker to announce it will adopt Tesla's NACS charging standard.

Virtually every week for the past two months or so, automakers have taken turns announcing they will adopt Tesla's charging connectors, giving vehicle owners access to the majority of the electric giant's charging stations in Canada and the United States - some 12,000 of them.

This week came Nissan turn, as it becomes the first Japanese manufacturer to make the leap.

From 2025, Nissan will thus equip its electric vehicles with the NACS (North American Charging Standard) port developed by Tesla. The automaker aims to have BEVs account for 40 percent of its vehicle sales in the U.S. by 2030.

Badgin on the 2023 Nissan Ariya E 4orce Platinum Photo: V.Aubé

Nissan joins Ford, General Motors, Rivian, Volvo, Polestar and Mercedes-Benz, which announced its conversion just under two weeks ago. These companies are thus moving away from the CCS (Combined Charging System), the standard that is still dominant in Canada and the USA.

With all these announcements, things are bound to change, it seems obvious.

In the U.S., recall that the White House has declared that EV charging stations using Tesla's NACS plugs would be eligible for billions in federal subsidies, provided they also incorporate CCS connection, the U.S. charging standard.

Starting in 2024, Nissan will supply NACS adapters with its Ariya SUV. The latter is currently equipped with the CCS plug. It will need the adapter to be able to plug into Tesla's network.

Tesla chargers account for around 60 percent of the total number of fast charging stations in the US, according to the US Department of Energy.