Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

This Nissan Ariya Will Be Driven from the North Pole to the South Pole

The journey for the modified EV spans some 27,350 km Automotive columnist: , Updated:

The modified 2023 Nissan Ariya - Exterior design
Photo: Nissan
The modified 2023 Nissan Ariya - Exterior design

•    Nissan unveils the version of the Ariya that will make the journey between the North and South Poles.

•    The EV is mounted on huge 39-inch tires to handle the rough and tough terrains it will face.

•    A mobile charging unit will be carried to overcome the lack of infrastructure in some places.

A couple attempting to travel by car between the North and South Poles is not unheard of. Rare, but not unheard of. In the case of husband-wife duo Chris and Julie Ramsey, what’s notable is that they are embarking on their adventure at the wheel of a Nissan Ariya. The Japanese automaker today unveiled today Ariya model tasked with meeting this challenge. 

As you can see, the EV has been highly modified. Work was carried out by Arctic Trucks, which made sure to provide it with the necessary equipment to face the different types of terrain that lie ahead. That equipment includes huge 39-inch tires, housed under modified wheel wells. At the same time, Arctic Trucks, which worked with Nissan to prepare the vehicle, did make every effort to keep it as original as possible.

The plan is for the Ramseys to drive this Ariya between the North and South magnetic poles. Along the way, they will encounter with cold, mountainous and rocky terrain, deserts with suffocating heat, everything but the kitchen sink and maybe even that. 

Consultez les véhicules à vendre disponibles près de chez vous

The modified 2023 Nissan Ariya - Profile
Photo: Nissan
The modified 2023 Nissan Ariya - Profile

In addition to the bigger tires, the suspension has been modified to increase ground clearance and solid skid plates have been installed underneath the model. Both bumpers have anchor points that can be used for carrying extra equipment. 

What hasn’t been changed is the all-electric configuration of the Ariya. And that's where the challenge takes on another dimension. In its original configuration, the electric SUV has a range of about 490 km. With the tires and modifications, that will be much less. Add to that the extreme temperatures awaiting the team, and it’s clear that range will be pretty limited in some areas. 

The modified 2023 Nissan Ariya - At work
Photo: Nissan
The modified 2023 Nissan Ariya - At work

Which begs the question: What about charging stations on the route? We guess that in many places, there simply won’t be any. Of course, the organizers have planned for that. 

Nissan has developed a “portable renewable energy unit” mounted on a trailer. The installation includes a wind turbine and solar panels, so it should be able to recharge the Ariya's battery when the driver and co-pilot are on break. 

The itinerary for the trip has not yet been released, but it’s expected the Ramseys will set off in their modified Nissan Ariya in March.

The modified 2023 Nissan Ariya - Three-quarters front
Photo: Nissan
The modified 2023 Nissan Ariya - Three-quarters front
The modified 2023 Nissan Ariya - On the road
Photo: Nissan
The modified 2023 Nissan Ariya - On the road
The modified 2023 Nissan Ariya - Front
Photo: Nissan
The modified 2023 Nissan Ariya - Front
The modified 2023 Nissan Ariya - Rear
Photo: Nissan
The modified 2023 Nissan Ariya - Rear
The modified 2023 Nissan Ariya, behind Chris and Julie Ramsey
Photo: Nissan
The modified 2023 Nissan Ariya, behind Chris and Julie Ramsey

You May Also Like

Nissan Will Present an Electric Concept This Wednesday

Nissan Will Present an Electric Concept This Wednesday

Nissan will unveil an all-electric concept on February 1st. The model had already been shown virtually, but we seem to be at a full size version.

CES 2023: Mercedes-Benz Announces Plan for Global Charging Network

CES 2023: Mercedes-Benz Announces Plan for Global Chargin...

Mercedes-Benz used the occasion of CES 2023 to announce an ambitious billion-dollar plan to build an EV charging network in North America and eventually arou...

The First Vinfast Models Destined for North America Are on their Way

The First Vinfast Models Destined for North America Are o...

The first models of VinFast destined for North America have left port in Vietnam and are currently at sea. The EVs are expected to arrive in California by th...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Genesis X Convertible
Genesis Confirms a Production Version of the ...
Article
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 will have a maximum range...
Article
2022 Hyundai Santa FE PHEV
Small Number of Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Forza Motorsport Next Version Previewed
Forza Motorsport Next Version...
Video
Project Arrow EV Concept Features 97 Percent Can-Con
Project Arrow EV Concept Feat...
Video
The Five Most Viewed IIHS Crash Tests of 2022
The Five Most Viewed IIHS Cra...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 