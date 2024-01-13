• Nissan unveils an Ariya NISMO.

Nissan has unveiled a sportier version of its Ariya electric SUV, the NISMO. That's a familiar name at Nissan of course, referring to the company's racing division, Nissan Motorsports.

The Ariya is an interesting SUV, offering enough power and a very reasonable range, but when it comes to sportiness, you have to look elsewhere. This is certainly one of the perceptions we hope to change with this new variant.

It will first be launched in Japan in the spring, but there's every reason to believe that other markets will follow, including our own.

The Ariya NISMO is based on the e-4ORCE version. The latter adds a second electric motor at the rear to provide four-wheel drive and a bit more power.

Nissan Ariya NISMO, from above Photo: Nissan

Two variants have been unveiled, but some technical details are still to be defined. The base B6 model produces 362 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque, which it draws from its 66.0 kWh battery. The more powerful B9 model develops 429 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque from a larger 91 kWh battery. The most powerful version of the regular Ariya currently offers 389 hp. The model will come with 20-inch wheels.

Nissan notes that NISMO engineers have been working on performance settings to improve acceleration and driving enjoyment. For example, a new NISMO driving mode will offer greater responsiveness. An option will also make it possible to add sounds to the acceleration, a sound reminiscent of the cars in the Formula E series in which Nissan is involved.

Additional chassis height adjustments should also make the Ariya more solid and agile on twisty roads.

Nissan Ariya NISMO, interior Photo: Nissan

Inside, the presentation will be the same as the regular version, but we'll get the NISMO treatment, often recognizable by the red (centre console, dashboard, seats) and black accents that add a touch of sportiness to the whole. Wraparound sport seats are also available.

On the outside, the red accents are also very much in evidence, especially with this body base line that runs around the vehicle.

What remains to be seen is the announcement confirming or not the arrival of this variant in North America. If it is destined for here, we shouldn't have to wait too long to find out.

Nissan Ariya NISMO, seats Photo: Nissan

Nissan Ariya NISMO, front Photo: Nissan