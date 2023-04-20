Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Nissan Presents Arizon Concept at Shanghai Motor Show

The Arizon’s boxy styling hints at a future electric Rogue Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    Nissan presented a new concept by the name of Arizon at the Shanghai Motor Show.

•    No details about a possible production version were shared by the company.

•    Nissan has promised 19 electric models by 2030, and it’s likely one of them will be the continuation of this Arizon.

The North American spring auto show season concluded with the New York event earlier this month, but the shows go on elsewhere in the world. Right now the spotlight is on China, specifically the Shanghai Motor Show that is in full swing. 

Vehicles unveiled at that event are often destined for the domestic or for Asian markets. But there are always one or two that could well end up in North America as well. 

Case in point, the Arizon concept just unveiled by Nissan. Although to be clear, the company did not say anything specific about a possible production of this design study, let alone what markets it may end up in. 

Nissan Arizona Concept - Three-quarters rear
Nissan Arizona Concept - Three-quarters rear
Photo: Nissan

The SUV was designed by Nissan's Chinese division, in collaboration with local partner Dongfeng. Its square and futuristic styling shows what an electric Rogue could look like... in 2035. We guess that if this model goes into production, its lines will be softened and adapted to current standards. The square shape of the Arizon stands out while adding a lot of character. 

Nissan Arizona Concept - Interior
Nissan Arizona Concept - Interior
Photo: Nissan

The interior design is characteristic of an electric concept with a very minimalist presentation and a screen set back at the bottom of the dashboard. The steering wheel is another broad hint that we're still in the concept stage, as do the seats and the centre console, which seems more of a styling exercise than a functional unit. 

The Arizon concept is based on the CMF-EV platform, the same used for the new Ariya SUV. That's why it's easy to imagine this model going into production, once its design has been revised and softened.

Would Nissan consider this product for North America? We have no idea, but with all the electric models that automakers are promising, some of them will have to be used in multiple markets. Nissan has promised 19 new EVs by 2030. 

Nissan Arizona Concept - Front
Nissan Arizona Concept - Front
Photo: Nissan
Nissan Arizona Concept - Profile
Nissan Arizona Concept - Profile
Photo: Nissan
Nissan Arizona Concept - Exterior design
Nissan Arizona Concept - Exterior design
Photo: Nissan
Nissan Arizona Concept - Three-quarters rear
Nissan Arizona Concept - Three-quarters rear
Photo: Nissan
Nissan Arizona Concept - Seating
Nissan Arizona Concept - Seating
Photo: Nissan

You May Also Like

Nissan introduces Friend-ME Concept

Nissan introduces Friend-ME Concept

Nissan unveiled the Friend-ME Concept at Auto Shanghai 2013. This youthful, four-passenger sedan aims to meet the needs of Chinese men in their mid-20s.

Detroit 2019: The Nissan IMs Concept, or the future of electric according to Nissan

Detroit 2019: The Nissan IMs Concept, or the future of el...

At the Detroit auto show, Nissan has unveiled its IMs, a window into the future of electric – and autonomous vehicles – as imagined by the Japanese automaker...

Honda and Acura to unveil pair of concepts in Shanghai

Honda and Acura to unveil pair of concepts in Shanghai

Honda and Acura will unveil two new concept cars at Auto Shanghai 2013, which kicks off in two weeks.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Lordstown Endurance
Lordstown Motors Resumes Production of Endura...
Article
Interior of a 2023 Subaru Outback
New-Car Smell Could Be Dangerous for your Health
Article
2024 Hyundai Elantra N
2024 Hyundai Elantra N Shows its New Face
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2024 Lincoln Nautilus: The Revised Midsize SUV Gets Design, Interior Tweaks
2024 Lincoln Nautilus: The Re...
Video
2024 Hyundai Elantra N Shows its New Face
2024 Hyundai Elantra N Shows ...
Video
2025 Volkswagen ID.7: VW's Electric Sedan Makes its Entrance
2025 Volkswagen ID.7: VW's El...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 