This week at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo, Toyota will parade a new concept, the all-electric Land Cruiser Se, which points the way to the future for the iconic SUV model.

Electric-icities

The Toyota Land Cruiser Se electric concept is meant as the next step forward in the life of the SUV. Toyota says this EV offers high-torque driving as permitted by the electric format, combined with elegant and forward-looking styling. It also promises an ultra-quiet cabin as you would hop from a vehicle without an internal combustion engine under the hood.

Toyota Land Cruiser Se concept Photo: Toyota

Dimensions and capacities

No surprise, this is a big vehicle. The images don’t show that necessarily, but Toyota helpfully provided dimensions: about 5130 mm in length, 1980 mm wide and 1700 mm high. Which make this one of the biggest SUVs carrying the Toyota logo. The model is designed to fit up to seven occupants.

Design and comfort

In terms of looks, this concept is inspired in good part by Toyota’s only current BEV, the bZ4X; it also evokes the Land Rover as much as if not more than the Land Cruiser name. Its ground clearance, which appears relatively low in the images, and its large alloy wheels make it appear more suited to city centres rather than to genuine off-roading.

Rumours suggest the model could be fitted with Toyota's future batteries, promising between 1,000 and 1,500 km of range depending on configuration, which also suggests a transition towards more comfort and perhaps less off-road capability.

The all-new concept of Toyota Land Cruiser Se Photo: Toyota

For when a production model?

For the moment, no date has been given for the Land Cruiser Se, nor which markets a production version might be destined for. We'll find out more in Tokyo this week.

Design of the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser Se Photo: Toyota

Toyota Land Cruiser Se on the road Photo: Toyota

Toyota Land Cruiser Se exterior design Photo: Toyota

Unveiling of the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser Se Photo: Toyota