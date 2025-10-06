Trevor Longley Steps Down as President of Nissan Canada

Nissan Canada has announced the departure of its president. Trevor Longley is leaving the company to pursue a new professional opportunity outside of the group.

The departure, effective as of October 3, leaves Canadian leadership in the hands of Steve Rhind, VP of Sales Operations, who will serve as interim president until a permanent successor is named.

Trevor Longley | Photo: Nissan

Nearly a decade at Nissan

Trevor Longley spent nearly a decade with Nissan, where he held various positions in sales and dealer network development, before taking the helm of Nissan and Infiniti Canada in August 2024.

His departure marks the end of a period of stability for the Canadian subsidiary of the Japanese automaker.

A smooth transition, according to Nissan

"We have full confidence in Steve and the Canadian leadership team to maintain our momentum in the market during this transition," stated Nissan Canada spokesperson Didier Marsaud in an email to Automotive News Canada.

Canadian sales up despite difficult global context

While Nissan Motor Co. is going through a challenging period globally, marked by sales declines and financial losses in 2025, the Canadian market is an exception. From January to September 2025, the Nissan and Infiniti brands sold a combined 87,412 units in the country, an increase of 8.5 percent compared to the same period last year.

This performance reflects the strong demand for the brand's SUVs and electrified vehicles, as well as one of the most dynamic dealer networks in the Canadian market.