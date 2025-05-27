Nissan Canada is recalling just over 13,500 vehicles across the country due to a problem with the backup camera. The recall affects 2025 editions of the Kicks SUV and Frontier pickup truck.

The problem

Transport Canada reports that “on certain vehicles, a software problem could cause the rearview camera image not to display when the transmission is shifted into reverse.”

That poses a safety risk, especially given rear visibility has been so reduced in vehicles in recent years. The backup camera has become an indispensable tool to ensure motorists don't hit people or objects behind the vehicle.

The solution

Fortunately, the fix is simple. Nissan will contact owners by mail and ask them to bring their vehicle to a service centre, where the software managing the system can be updated.

If your vehicle is already experiencing this issue, try to avoid parking in a way that minimizes backing-up manoeuvres, or have someone guide you.