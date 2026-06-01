Nissan has issued a voluntary recall for 51,598 units in the United States of its popular Kicks model spanning the 2025-2026 model years, following reports that the digital driver display can randomly turn blue or go completely blank upon startup.

For the moment, there’s been no announcement regarding a recall in Canada. We expect that to follow before too long.

The problem

According to documentation filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the issue is rooted entirely in a software logic error within the combination meter display unit. That glitch can trigger a communication failure between the graphic controller and the automotive controller integrated circuits during a cold startup.

When the failure occurs, the screen fails to load, leaving drivers without access to critical information such as the speedometer, fuel gauge and safety warning lights.

Operating a vehicle without these vital readouts increases the risk of a crash and fails to meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards in the U.S. and similar regulations in Canada. Compounding the issue, Nissan noted that owners receive absolutely no advance warning signs before the display blacks out.

Nissan Kicks | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The investigation began in February 2025 after Nissan received a field report detailing a blank instrument cluster. Working alongside parts supplier Continental, the automaker traced the defect to an internal error flag that sends the cluster's software into a continuous loop.

While a production fix was implemented at the factory on January 16, 2026, tens of thousands of vehicles already on the road remain affected.

To date, Nissan has identified 205 warranty claims and seven technical reports related to the glitch. Less than one percent of the recalled population is expected to actually exhibit the defect, and Nissan has stated it is unaware of any injuries or accidents linked to the issue. No other Nissan or Infiniti models are affected.

The solution

Dealerships will remedy the problem by performing a combination meter software update free of charge. The service is expected to take approximately 30 minutes to complete.

While the crossover remains mechanically drivable if the screen fails, safety experts recommend using GPS smartphone applications as a temporary speedometer fix until the dealer update can be performed.

In the U.S., official owner notification letters are scheduled to be mailed out on July 1, 2026. Again, we await word on actions that will be taken in Canada.