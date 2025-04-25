Nissan Ditching Plans for Electric Altima, Maxima Sedans

Nissan is revising its electric roadmap in the U.S. The Japanese brand has officially canceled the development of all-electric Altima and Maxima sedans, which were to be built at its Canton, Mississippi plant. The automaker is also scrapping two planned electric crossovers.

Nissan Americas chairperson Christian Meunier said earlier this month that "the sedan market is shrinking”, and the company had no choice but to “face reality”. An internal memo, relayed by Automotive News, confirmed the strategic reorientation. Nissan cited changes in market conditions to justify abandoning the sedan projects, code-named LZ1F and LZ1E.

Canton EV projects overhauled

In addition to the electric Altima and Maxima, a compact all-electric SUV code-named PZ1L – the electric equivalent of the Rogue – has also been removed from the product plan. This doesn’t mean that Nissan is turning its back on electrification. The Canton plant will produce a new generation of electric SUVs starting in 2028.

The Nissan Ariya | Photo: D.Boshouwers

A new Xterra?

The shift now leans towards a more “muscular” model inspired by the defunct Nissan Xterra, known under the codename PZ1K. Its production will begin in January 2028, followed in May by a high-end version under the Infiniti brand, named PZ1J.

These new models will be based on a modular platform able to underpin SUVs, sedans and potentially a light-duty pickup truck.

The new architecture also promises more powerful electric motors, faster charging, and more affordable lithium-ion batteries.

China still fond of electric sedans

Although the U.S. is moving away from sedans, Nissan is keeping an eye on Asian markets. In partnership with Dongfeng, the automaker has just unveiled the Nissan N7 in China, an electric sedan built on a 400-volt platform. Offered with 58- and 73-kWh batteries, it develops between 215 and 268 hp.