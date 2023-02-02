Photo: Nissan Nissan Max-Out concept, 2023 version - Front

• Nissan has taken a virtual concept from the screen to production – at least, of one unit.

• The Max-Out prototype was presented virtually last year, along with three other studies.

• The futuristic design of the Max-Out has no connection with the current signatures of the brand's models, but that may change in future.

Last year, you may recall, Nissan unveiled four virtual concepts. Now, the company has produced a physical version of one of those. Yesterday it showed a flesh-and-blood version of the Max-Out roadster concept.

The model is unique, to say the least. It's almost identical to the study shown in images last year. The bright retro-futuristic patterns and distinctive front and back ends are intact. The hubcaps have also adopted the grid look. The effect suggests tunnels giving access to the car's interior.

None of this design has much relation at all with the brand’s current products. Interestingly, the model offers left-hand drive, perhaps to appeal to the public outside Japan.

During the virtual presentation, Nissan said that the Max-Out concept would be light and have all-wheel drive. We can guess that if it were to hit the road, it would be equipped with the same components that serve the Ariya.

Photo: Nissan Nissan Max-Out concept, 2023 version - Rear

What we don't know is why Nissan went ahead with building this model. The car is being presented as part of a Nissan Futures press conference and series of panel discussions dedicated to green technologies and features panel discussions. This may just be an exercise in having an interesting model to show off. It could also be used as an attraction at future shows and events held by the company.

And if the car gets a lot of attention, who knows, maybe the creator will want to take it to mass production.

If we had to bet on it, well we wouldn’t. Most likely, this model is here as a showcase. A production version would certainly look very different. On the other hand, the Max-Out as it looks now will certainly serve as inspiration for other Nissan vehicles coming in the next few years.

Photo: Nissan Nissan Max-Out concept, 2023 version - Three-quarters rear