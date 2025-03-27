Nissan Confirms It Will Produce a New GT-R

In recent years, Nissan has gone through a period of uncertainty marked by changes in leadership and doubts about its strategic alliances. However, good news is emerging: Ivan Espinosa, the newly appointed CEO, is a true car enthusiast and wants to restore Nissan's sporty DNA.

In an interview with Automotive News, Espinosa was clear, stating that "We will continue to work on sports cars. It's in our DNA. I cannot say when or how, but the GT-R name will exist in the future."

The 2024 Nissan GT-R Nismo |

Fans of the legendary Godzilla can rejoice: the R35's replacement is indeed planned.

A GT-R, but also a return of the Silvia?

The GT-R R35 has just bowed out in Japan after an exceptional career. Nissan had already promised that its heir would take on the "Godzilla" spirit, and the futuristic Hyper Force concept had given a taste of this evolution. But after a reshuffle at the head of the company, some feared that sports cars would be the first to be sacrificed.

Fortunately, Espinosa doesn't want to stop at the GT-R. When asked which old Nissan icon he would like to revive, his response was immediate: "The Silvia, without a doubt."

The 1999 Nissan Silvia (Japan) | Photo: Nissan

This is not a trivial announcement. Last year, while still VP of Product Strategy, Espinosa had already said that Nissan was studying the return of the Silvia through sketches and preliminary plans.

Nissan is preparing big announcements

While the next GT-R won't arrive for several years, Nissan is not standing idly by. Currently, CarBuzz journalists are in Japan to test the brand's new technologies, and the first impressions show that Nissan wants to reconcile performance and innovation.

Other rumours suggest that Nissan could revive other mythical names, including the Skyline in a new form. But before fulfilling the dreams of enthusiasts, the brand's priority is to stabilize its financial situation.

It’s with this in mind that Nissan will deploy its new hybrid technology in North America and other markets. If the strategy works, it could give the manufacturer the means to expand its range of sports cars and revive several legends.

The future looks promising for Nissan fans!