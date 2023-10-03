Nissan Presents Hyper Urban Concept

Nissan has presented the Hyper Urban, the first in a series of concepts to be paraded out before the opening of this year’s Tokyo Motor Show, opening at the end of October.

The Hyper Urban boasts a sleek exterior and a living-room-style interior. It gets atypical front and rear wheel arches in which sit oversized wheels, a face that features a mouth overhung by a luminous band and the illuminated Nissan logo and a glass roof plunging backwards. The exterior mirrors are actually cameras, and the door handles are... non-existent, at least at first glance.

Nissan's Hyper Urban electric concept Photo: Nissan

Occasionally, a concept will feature design elements that are quickly adopted by production models. This is more of a creative exercise. Nevertheless, the model will undoubtedly serve as inspiration for Nissan designers of tomorrow, somewhere along the line.

Nissan's new concept, the Hyper Urban Photo: Nissan

To access the interior, the doors swing upwards. What you find is straight out of the future, with a digital display dashboard incorporating a steering wheel that appears to be centrally positioned, as if it could be moved to either side. In the rear, there’s traditional bench seat, instead we get armchairs that can be reclined once the front seats are folded down.

Interior of the Nissan Hyper Urban concept Photo: Nissan

Nissan goes so far as to suggest that the Hyper Urban could be perfectly at home inside your loft or living room - assuming you can get it in there.

Of course, with this kind of study, no technical information is shared, other than that the model is powered by electricity. Nissan says the vehicle could power certain household appliances and also send electricity back to the grid. Over-the-air upgrades via the air are also expected with this kind of futuristic product.

Nissan plans to unveil other concepts between now and the Tokyo Motor Show. Once the set is complete, it will provide a fair idea of the company's planned direction as it continues to electrify its model range.

Design of the Nissan Hyper Urban concept Photo: Nissan