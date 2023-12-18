The U.S. Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) is launching an inquiry impacting more than 450,000 Nissan and Infiniti models following reports of premature engine failure. Those models include:

- 2019-2023 Nissan Altima

- 2021-2023 Nissan Rogue

- 2019-2023 Infiniti QX50

- 2022-2023 Infiniti QX55

Nissan issued the following statement in regard to the investigation:

“Nissan Group is committed to the safety of our customers and is working closely with NHTSA in response to this investigation. Nissan Group values its relationship with NHTSA and will continue to engage in transparent and collaborative dialogue on all matters of product safety.”

The potential problem with these models is this: They are powered by two engines based on the same technology, the manufacturer's variable compression technology (VC-Turbo). The two are the 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder first launched with the Infiniti QX50 in 2018, and the 1.5L turbocharged 3-cylinder introduced with the Rogue in 2022. Reports received by the NHTSA indicate there may be problems with the main bearings or the L-joint found in the lower part of the engine.

The NHTSA learned in its initial discussions with Nissan that the carmaker is already working to solve the problem.

It’s worth noting of course that there has yet been no recall issued. The investigation centers on six incidents reporting engine failures (three for the Rogue, two for an Infiniti model, and one involving Nissan's Altima sedan).

In these cases owners reported a loss of power, knocking noises, pieces of metal in the oil and even engine failure.

Of course, an engine failing can be dangerous if the vehicle is on the road.