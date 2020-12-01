Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Nissan to recall 2002-2006 Sentra Models Over Takata

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

It's rare that a car manufacturer is forced to recall vehicles that are more than 15 years old, but that's the situation Nissan is facing these days.

The cause? Those Takata airbags, of course. Again. Now, here as before the problem is not Nissan's fault at the outset, but rather defunct supplier Takata, whose airbag inflators were found to occasionally explode and send shrapnel into the faces of vehicle occupants. There have been numerous cases that included serious injuries and even fatalities.

To date, 26 deaths have been recorded around the world as a result of these airbags. That's why we and others continue to hammer home the importance of having them removed if a recall includes your vehicle. Lives are potentially at risk.

In this latest case, the recall involves 2002-to-2006 editions of the Sentra sedan. This generation of the Sentra was, you may recall, very popular with consumers and can still be found in large numbers on the road.

A total of 3,930 units are being recalled, including 656 in Canada. Here's how Transport Canada summarizes the upcoming recall campaign:

“This recall is for certain vehicles that had an airbag inflator inspection as a part of Transport Canada Recall No. 2015-210, but the airbag inflator was not replaced. This recall will re-inspect the airbag inflator and provides a replacement of the inflator, if needed.”

- Transport Canada

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Nissan Sentra 2002
Photo: Nissan
Nissan Sentra 2002

If the recall campaign is being implemented only now, it’s for a specific reason: initially the Sentra models concerned had been identified as having a different type of airbag and thus they had not been targeted in earlier recalls issued by Nissan.

Transport Canada states that “Owners will be notified by mail and instructed to take their vehicle to a dealer to replace the passenger-front airbag inflator”.

As is often the case with models this old, some current owners may be difficult to reach. This is why we ask owners to be proactive in this case. If you are the owner of a Nissan Sentra from 2002 to 2006, don't hesitate to contact Nissan Canada at 1-855-835-3854. You can also check here to see if your vehicle is impacted by the recall.

You May Also Like

Mercedes-Benz Recalling 750,000 Vehicles Whose Sunroof Could Fly Off

Mercedes-Benz Recalling 750,000 Vehicles Whose Sunroof Co...

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 750,000 vehicles over a potential sunroof issue. On certain models produced between 2001 and 2011, the materials that hold the sun...

Toyota Canada Recalls 55,399 Vehicles Over New Airbag Issue

Toyota Canada Recalls 55,399 Vehicles Over New Airbag Issue

Toyota Canada is recalling over 55,000 vehicles due to a front-passenger airbag issue. Ironically, the problem is with airbags installed to replace defective...

Honda Accord airbag issue leads to recall on 11,000 units in the U.S.

Honda Accord airbag issue leads to recall on 11,000 units...

Honda is recalling more than 11,000 Accord sedans from the 2004-2007 model years because their airbags, which were manufactured in South America, don’t compl...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Volkswagen ID. Buggy
The Volkswagen ID. Buggy Won’t Happen After All
Article
Chevrolet Trax
Is the Chevrolet Trax’s Future In Doubt?
Article
Subaru to Introduce All-Electric SUV in Europe
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

You Could Own This 1969 Mercedes-Benz Long Owned by Elvis Presley
You Could Own This 1969 Merce...
Video
Nissan Studio Canada, for Car Shopping in the Pandemic Age… and Beyond
Nissan Studio Canada, for Car...
Video
2021 Kia K5 GT-Line Review: Walking the Line
2021 Kia K5 GT-Line Review: W...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 